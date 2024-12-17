Financial Comparison: Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) vs. General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basf has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Basf”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 53.79 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -9.50 Basf $74.57 billion N/A $243.52 million $0.16 71.63

Profitability

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% Basf 0.78% 6.53% 3.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Enterprise Ventures and Basf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Basf 1 3 3 1 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Basf beats General Enterprise Ventures on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides automotive OEM and refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries, as well as fast-moving consumer goods sector. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products; fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products; and digital farming solutions. The company engages in engineering and other; rental and leasing; and commodity trading activities. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

