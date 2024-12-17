First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Merchants
Institutional Trading of First Merchants
First Merchants Stock Performance
FRME traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.55 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Merchants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Merchants
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- HCA Healthcare: 4 Reasons to Buy the 25% Dip
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Dividend Leaders Set for Strong Growth in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.