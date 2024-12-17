First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. 5,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $194.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.