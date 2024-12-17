First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
CARZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
