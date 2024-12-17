First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CARZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 184,457.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 191,836 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

