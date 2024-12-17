Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 10.5% in November

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Read Our Latest Report on FVRR

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.