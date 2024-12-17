Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRAF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 11,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

