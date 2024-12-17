Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,407 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $62,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 47,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 388.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 185,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

