Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 21406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.