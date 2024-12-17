Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 21406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

