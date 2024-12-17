Fred L. Drake Sells 2,500 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $60,275.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,908.70. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HBT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $738.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.05 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HBT. DA Davidson cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About HBT Financial



HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

