Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 545165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC set a C$16.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRU
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 108.00%.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.