Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 545165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.95.

FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC set a C$16.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

