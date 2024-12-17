Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2024

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fuse Science Price Performance

Shares of DROP stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,025. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Fuse Science

(Get Free Report)

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.