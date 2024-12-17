Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fuse Science Price Performance
Shares of DROP stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,025. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Fuse Science
