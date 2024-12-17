Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Galenica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GALNF opened at C$75.25 on Tuesday. Galenica has a one year low of C$75.25 and a one year high of C$75.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.25.
Galenica Company Profile
