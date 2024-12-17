GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 4,561,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,933,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an "underperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

GameStop Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $887.68 million. The firm's revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,560.14. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $55,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,880. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GameStop by 535.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 7,156.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

