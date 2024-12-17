Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $12.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
GATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
GATO stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.93.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
