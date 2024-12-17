Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $12.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

GATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATO stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

