Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Short Interest Update

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 184,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GAUZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Gauzy from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gauzy from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gauzy from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,030,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gauzy by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85,198 shares in the last quarter.

GAUZ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 111,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,361. Gauzy has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

