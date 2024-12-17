GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

