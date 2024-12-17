Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 72461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Gemfields Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £93.60 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

