Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,728 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $142,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $548,204.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,945.40. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,371,286.44. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,864 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.50.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.1 %

CSWI stock opened at $389.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.20 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.90 and its 200-day moving average is $335.58.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

