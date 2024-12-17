Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 163,782 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Commerce Bancshares worth $142,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,776,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,453,000 after acquiring an additional 342,793 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 707,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 624,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

