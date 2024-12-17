Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 61,490 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Antero Resources worth $139,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 225.50 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

