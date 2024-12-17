Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,019 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Commercial Metals worth $156,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.