Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 37,035 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Option Care Health worth $131,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

