Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,443.56. This represents a 5.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.