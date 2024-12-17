GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 187,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

GoHealth Trading Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ GOCO traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 151,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.69. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

