GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.

GrainCorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 134,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

About GrainCorp

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.