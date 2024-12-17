GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.
OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 134,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.
