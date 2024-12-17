Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.08. 461,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,240,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $317,000.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.