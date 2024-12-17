Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.49). Approximately 5,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 74,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.23. The company has a market capitalization of £140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.57 and a beta of 0.38.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

(Get Free Report)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.