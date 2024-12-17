Harrison Stafford II Sells 4,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,459.59. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PB opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

