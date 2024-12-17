HCI Group’s (HCI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NYSE HCI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,887. HCI Group has a one year low of $81.35 and a one year high of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 225.3% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCI Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 1,648.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

