Head to Head Survey: Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) versus Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sezzle shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Sezzle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swvl and Sezzle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sezzle 0 0 2 1 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

Sezzle has a consensus target price of $231.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.24%. Given Sezzle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sezzle is more favorable than Swvl.

This table compares Swvl and Sezzle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $22.85 million 1.91 $3.06 million N/A N/A Sezzle $159.36 million 11.52 $7.10 million $9.40 34.80

Sezzle has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Sezzle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Sezzle 25.29% 101.18% 18.90%

Volatility & Risk

Swvl has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sezzle has a beta of 9.23, indicating that its stock price is 823% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sezzle beats Swvl on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

