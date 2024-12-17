Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,910,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 20,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HL opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after buying an additional 456,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 51.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,991 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $6,280,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

