Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after buying an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after buying an additional 625,492 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after acquiring an additional 520,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $229.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,534. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

