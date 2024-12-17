Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,574 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.