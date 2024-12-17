Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SMCO)

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,368. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

