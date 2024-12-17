Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Michael Balkin Purchases 20,000 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) Director Michael Balkin acquired 20,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 1,018,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,610. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $334.56 million, a P/E ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

