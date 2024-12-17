Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at Compass Point

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $326.19 million, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Technology Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,266.79. The trade was a 4.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $66,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

