Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,156,217.50. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies comprises about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.30% of Hurco Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.40. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Articles

