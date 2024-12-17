Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,116,800 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 1,980,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.4 days.
Shares of HUSQF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
