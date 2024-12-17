IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.65, but opened at $213.84. IES shares last traded at $217.10, with a volume of 36,722 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get IES alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IES

IES Price Performance

Insider Transactions at IES

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.02.

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $715,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,001.78. This represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,009,204.54. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,472. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in IES by 252.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $9,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IES by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IES by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.