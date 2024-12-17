Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 15.3% in November

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,131. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

