Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 458,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,311. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.80. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $105.78 and a 52-week high of $155.44.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $721,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. This represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,461. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens raised Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

