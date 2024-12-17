Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) CFO Kendal Reed Acquires 3,765 Shares

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $49,999.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,160.96. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Innovex International Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE INVX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.93. 739,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,716. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $869.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. Innovex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc, formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

