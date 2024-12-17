Insider Buying: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at $457,372.96. This represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -78.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

