Insider Buying: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Free Report) Director Brian Lock acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Sun Summit Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SMN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.34.

Get Sun Summit Minerals alerts:

About Sun Summit Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of totaling approximately 52,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia; and holds 100% interest in the JD project covering an area of totaling approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Toodoggone region, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Summit Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Summit Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.