Insider Buying: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Free Report) Director Brian Lock acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.
Sun Summit Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:SMN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.34.
About Sun Summit Minerals
