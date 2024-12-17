Insider Buying: Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Insider Buys 786 Shares of Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £3,992.88 ($5,065.82).

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON WKP traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 505 ($6.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Workspace Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 473 ($6.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 664 ($8.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594.58. The firm has a market cap of £969.60 million, a P/E ratio of -502.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Featured Articles

