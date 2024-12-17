Insider Selling: American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Eilers sold 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $16,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,246.95. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Vanguard Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. 193,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,219. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

