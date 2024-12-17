Insider Selling: DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) General Counsel Sells 23,088 Shares of Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DocGo stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. 658,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,521. The company has a market cap of $458.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in DocGo by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,195,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,569 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 144.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 572,522 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 212.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 343,692 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocGo by 32.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 799,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 58.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,320 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

