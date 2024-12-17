Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 444,618 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 444,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $938,143.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,479,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,715.60. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 126,927 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $269,085.24.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 106,784 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $231,721.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 129,196 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $290,691.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 83,667 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $195,780.78.

On Thursday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $368,101.44.

On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $538,953.08.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,740.36.

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $494,404.20.

loanDepot Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in loanDepot by 41.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Report on loanDepot

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.