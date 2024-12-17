Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 444,618 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 444,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $938,143.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,479,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,715.60. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 126,927 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $269,085.24.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 106,784 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $231,721.28.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 129,196 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $290,691.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 83,667 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $195,780.78.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $368,101.44.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $538,953.08.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,740.36.
- On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $494,404.20.
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
