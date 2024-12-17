Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CAO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEGet Free Report) CAO Karen Wishart sold 50,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,690.78. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Urban One Stock Performance

Urban One stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 37,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,899. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

