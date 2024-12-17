Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CAO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CAO Karen Wishart sold 50,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,690.78. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Urban One Stock Performance

Urban One stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 37,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,899. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.