Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Shares of IBP traded down $3.30 on Monday, reaching $195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,329. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $168.08 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day moving average of $222.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
